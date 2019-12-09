Working Today: Chamber of Commerce office manager welcomes businesses to the community

Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Office Manager Leanne Larson has been with the chamber since 2006 and 13 years later, she is still finding new experiences at her job.
Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce drives commerce and promotes businesses through networking, education and money-saving opportunities.
Some of Larson's duties at the chamber include helping provide welcome bags for new chamber members, plan community events, plan educational events to learn about topics like cyber security or taxes, provide bus tickets, maintain the chamber's space that is rented to the public and take care of phone calls from correspondents.
Larson expressed the importance of working together with her co-workers to get their variety of tasks done.
"We work as a team," Larson said. "We back each other up constantly."
Larson previously worked for Pillsbury Company, sold real estate, sold furniture and managed the Warrensburg Senior Center.
Larson and her husband have lived in Warrensburg for 21 years and have raised their children in the area.
"It's a great place to grow up," Larson said. "It really is."
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
"It's a jack-of-all-trades kind of job, which is what I love. I feel that we're the gateway to the community. People stop in at the chamber to get information about the town and we have pieces of literature and promotional pieces on our chamber members here in the office. In the train station, we have pieces from all over the state, which is more of a visitor center. In the office, it's the chamber members we promote. It's a fun job to do."
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
"We give a lot of train advice. Everyday I have at least 10 people come through here who need a little direction. Students ride it and it's always very confusing when they first start riding it."
What is the most challenging aspect for your job?
"To keep all the balls in the air. You need to know where to put your attention and who needs it. Because my job is so widespread, from event planning to office maintenance to welcoming the community, it's a variety. But that's what I love, so I guess I don't look at it as a challenge. We are always busy, which makes the day go by so quick."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
"The variety is the most rewarding part. I get to visit and make friends, old and new, everyday. Everyday someone is in the office and I get to help them. It's a good job."
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this job?
"As a kid, I used to play office all the time, so yes. I'd set an office up in the middle of my mother's living room."
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
"The more education you get, the better. The more knowledgeable you are, the more skills you have. You especially need computer skills. You also need a lot of face time and to get your head out of your phone. That's what's most important for this job. You have to be able to communicate one-on-one versus all through email or texting. There is a lot of that, but you have to be able to make people feel they are important. They're a chamber member and they're special to us."
