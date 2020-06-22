About two years ago, Central Nutrition owner Shelby Betts made the decision to switch career paths from obtaining a job in the healthcare field to opening up her own storefront at 123 E. Gay St. Suite A2, Warrensburg.
Betts opened Central Nutrition in September 2019.
Prior to her current career, Betts was a TNA and was working towards her nursing degree.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“Something what kind of surprises people about our job is how we do more than serve shakes and teas. We also offer wellness coaching and offer a community of other distributors that kind of do the same thing all throughout the United States.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“A lot of people when they walk in are like, ‘What is this place?’ We describe it as a health bar where we serve meal replacement shakes and energy teas that are healthy for the body.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Probably the most challenging thing for me was learning all of the different hats that go into building a business. I came from the workforce and it’s not just running a bar, it’s learning how to use your social media, learning how to market to a new town that we’ve never lived in or experienced before and learning how to balance everything that goes into building your own business.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Getting to see people completely change their attitude and have a smile on their face when they leave. We always want to have a positive impact on people. I think it’s building those relationships that we get to with our customers because we’re not like a formal bar. We’re a healthy bar and we want to have a positive impact on people to make them happier and healthier.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Definitely. My 10-year-old self thought I was going to be in the healthcare field and to completely 180 that at such a young age, my 10-year-old self would definitely be surprised.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“I would say to dive in for it. If you’ve always had a longing for opening a business or even doing the type of thing we’re doing, just go for it. That’s what I did and we turned out to be okay. If you have thoughts about doing something, open the business. Go for it.”
