118 Cakery Head Pastry Chef Kathleen Stockton did not need a formal education to land the job she loves; after earning a degree in social work, she used the skills she acquired outside of school to become a pastry chef.
“I fell upon this position and took off with it,” Stockton said. “Now I’m just doing what I love.”
Stockton has worked at 118 Cakery for a year, beginning in January 2019.
Stockton began her job in a part-time position and went to full-time in summer 2019.
As a mother of two children, Stockton spent a lot of time baking at home for her children’s birthday parties and for friends as well.
Stockton said to be a successful pastry chef, it is important to have an initial understanding of baking and be comfortable in the kitchen.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I don’t always eat everything, however the girls and I do ‘quality control’ and we do taste things to make sure what we’re putting out is tasty for the customers. Every single step has a long process, so when you start baking your cake you have to start from scratch, you have to let it cool and do all of these steps that it takes to create this decorative cake. A lot of people call and say, ‘Can we get a cake by tomorrow?’ That’s really tricky because it’s a long process we take; we don’t just throw things together. It takes a lot of work, steps and hands to create even one item.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“The most common question is if we make things daily and we do, we bake things fresh from scratch.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Well, there are four employees here and we all have different strengths. For myself, the most challenging is if a customer comes in with a specific logo or character that they’re wanting on a cake. I’m not the best at drawing out specific things. I can make your cake look fantastic and taste great, but I’m not very great at actual characters. However, I do have other employees here that are actual artists and they are able to do those. So for myself, it’s just those little details of characters and things that are challenging for me.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“I actually have a bachelor’s degree in social work, so I love to make people feel good. We would always joke in college that we love to feed people. And that’s really true. I love making people happy over cakes, goodies and desserts. My favorite part is actually delivering it to a somebody’s work or office. They’re just so appreciative and surprised about the box of goodies we deliver.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Absolutely. I have no formal training; I did not go to culinary school for this. I have been baking with my mom for many years, so as a 10-year-old I probably was baking with my mom in her kitchen. However, back then I probably would’ve gone closer to the veterinary field or something with animals, I’m not sure. But it took its path and it came back to being in the kitchen, baking and creating new items.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“To be patient and to not try to do too many things at once. Have fewer items of high quality rather than a lot that you just kind of threw together. It is a hard field and it’s not a money-making field, but it sure does bring a lot of enjoyment to the baker and the people receiving the goodies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.