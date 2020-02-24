Rachel Mifflin, owner of Ivory & Lace Bridal Boutique, enjoys helping brides find their perfect wedding dress and doing so can take a lot of time and commitment on Mifflin’s part.
“I sometimes see the bride as much as she sees her friends helping out with the wedding,” Mifflin said.
Mifflin has owned the bridal boutique, located at 124 N. Holden St., since 2014.
Mifflin previously worked at Bichsel Jewelry in Sedalia where she specialized in selling engagement rings.
“I gained experience through that job helping someone with the biggest day of their life,” Mifflin said. “Now I’m just working with the girl instead of the guy.”
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I think a lot of people are not quite aware of what all is entailed with the bridal shop. We’re appointment only, so it’s not like your typical retail shop where we’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week. We’re appointment only so that each bride gets two private hours to have the whole store to themselves. That way they can try on everything they want, I can help them try it all on and we can do veils and accessories. It’s much more about the experience than a retail shop.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“One of the questions I get asked the most often, which is funny, is if I play dress up all the time. Which I do. It’s fair enough just because we have beautiful dresses and we get new ones in all the time so almost all of the moms ask me that — if we play dress up whenever we don’t have brides. And we do. We want to know what they look like when they’re on so we can tell people about them.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“I am very much a control freak and a people pleaser. I own the shop and I do have a main part-time girl who helps me out and we have another part-time girl who fills in when she can. I stress and want to make sure every single one of my brides are happy because this is one of the biggest days of their lives. There’s a lot of stress added with that. We want to make sure the dress comes in on time, that the alterations are okay, that they like their accessories. So I really have to hold each of my bride’s hands through the whole process, which I really like doing. It’s one of the reasons why I feel like our store is successful: we like having that dialogue and that relationship with our brides. But at the same time, it is slightly more stressful than having them just come in, buy a dress and never see them again type of situation. We just want to make sure they’re happy all the time and that does get to be a little stressful.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“It is very rewarding. Whenever we have a bride that comes in with her family, mom or best friends, when they find the dress, it’s just such a happy time. They’re so excited to marry the person that they love and I’m so happy that I got to help them find this dress that they feel beautiful in. That’s a very positive aspect to my job: it’s rewarding, especially when we have a great bride that we connect with and they’re just really happy and love what they picked out.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Actually, no. My mom is a professional seamstress, so she made clothes for me all the time when I was growing up. When I was in high school, I wasn’t sure that I necessarily wanted to do wedding dresses, but I had journals where I would doodle dress shops and that was what I wanted to do. I have always loved clothes and I’ve always been very independent so it’s not super surprising that I have this shop and own it myself. I do think 10-year-old me would be surprised that I have my own location and that I still really like doing it.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Running your own business is kind of a different animal than applying for a job and it’s really hard. I don’t think it matters if you’re owning a wedding dress shop, restaurant, clothing store or whatever — it’s very difficult, but it’s very rewarding. You don’t have a steady paycheck, you don’t have your insurance paid for, you don’t get paid vacation. But I get to be my own boss, I get to have complete control creatively with projects and ideas, I handpick every single dress in my store. There are really great pros and there are really not-so-great cons. The biggest thing is to do your research if you want to own your own business and make sure there really is a market for what you’re trying to sell or do.”
