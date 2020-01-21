Working Today: Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer provides mentorship to 'little sister'

Adonius Wright has been volunteering at the Johnson County Big Brothers Big Sisters for about five years, and prior to moving to the area, she had been volunteering at BBBS for about three years in her hometown of Nashville.
Ever since Wright was matched with her BBBS “little sister” Amiya about five years ago, Wright has been able to watch Amiya learn and grow into her own self, which she finds to be an extremely rewarding experience.
Wright said that to be volunteer at BBBS, one should, “Be a people-person, be patient, be willing to learn and grow with the person that you’re matched with and want to give back.”
What would surprise people most to learn about your volunteer work?
“How many kids are in need of a big brother or big sister.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“‘What do you do with your little sister?’ The answer is always, ‘It varies.’ I always try to ask what she is interested in doing. I try to make sure I’m attending her school events. Amiya is in high school, so she’s very active and I try to attend as many of those events as I possibly can and just make sure she has an opportunity to get out, experience the world and do fun stuff like eat out at restaurants and see the latest movie.”
What is the most challenging aspect for your volunteer work?
“Right now, the most challenging aspect is carving out time that she and I can get together. As I said, she is now in high school and has her first job. The idea of this mentorship is that it basically carries out through college if she wants to keep me that long. But now she’s working, she’s in the ROTC program, she’s in show choir and I have a job as well so we have to be very deliberate in carving out time for us to actually spend time together one-on-one.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your volunteer work?
“Feeling that I’m making a difference for her. And she makes a difference for me everyday as well. I’ve been matched with Amiya for about five years now. She is growing into a great young woman. She’s a great big sister to her sibling and she’s a great student. Seeing her turn into the person that she is is the most rewarding part for me.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are volunteering in this position or field?
“No, not at all. My aunt worked at a community center when I was a kid and I spent my entire childhood there with kids that had a different lifestyle than me, that were in need of mentorship and things of that nature. I saw her take a lot of them under her wing, so I think I grew up in an atmosphere of volunteerism and trying to reach out to others.”
What advice would you give someone starting a volunteer position similar to yours?
“The only advice that I would offer is to go into it with an open mind, don’t have any expectations and be adaptable because every person is different. Every child will be different and they’ll all have different needs. Be positive, know that you will make a difference, even on days that it doesn’t seem like you do. Be ready to reap the rewards because there are many.”
