Working Today: Animal care specialist helps animals find a new home

Molly Falke, part-time kennel technician and animal care specialist at Old Drum & Friends Animal Shelter, has cared for animals in need of a home in this position for about a year and a half.
Falke helps clean kennels; gives animals food, water and medications; tends to animals that need to be treated; helps customers with adoptions and intakes; and assists veterinarians.
Falke is also a junior at Metropolitan Community College with hopes of obtaining a position as a veterinary assistant.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“We don’t just scoop poop all day, that’s basically the very bare minimum of what we do. A lot of it is trying to socialize the animals, making sure they’ll be a good fit for somebody.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“’How do you not take all the animals home?’ When you work with them everyday, this place basically becomes your home because you’re here so much. Whether it’s Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s, somebody has to be here. The animals still have to eat, everything still has to be cleaned, everybody still needs their medications. I’m here more than I am at home basically. It gets a little bit easier. At first when you see the cute ones walking through you think, ‘Oh my gosh I have to take them all home.’ But then you see them get a really good home and it makes it a lot easier.”
What is the most challenging aspect for your job?
“The biggest challenge is getting people to see that the animals aren’t ‘pound dogs’ or that ‘they’re no good.’ A lot of people come down and walk down our hallway and say, ‘Wow you’ve got a lot of mean dogs back there.’ They’re not mean. I feel comfortable going into any one of those kennels, locking myself in and sitting down in there. They’re nice dogs. A lot of them have been here so long that their kennel became their only property and they’re trying to protect that property. When they see strangers multiple times a day walking by their kennel, they’re trying to protect their space. They’re doing what they can, that’s the only thing they know how to do. A lot of them are also just trying to say, ‘Hello,’ but their bark sounds mean. A lot of people have that misconception of shelter dogs. They think they’re mean and viscous, but they’re really not. I adopted one from here almost a year ago and she is perfect. She was already potty-trained and she’s good with kids.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Definitely whenever you see our long-term residents finally find a good home. We had a dog here named Finch who was here for almost a year and a half and my assistant manager’s parents actually adopted her and she’s been a good fit ever since from what I’ve heard. That’s the best part. You get goosebumps, tears and everything like that. You get super attached to these animals when you take care of them everyday. They pretty much become yours because you feed them, exercise them and medicate them.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“No, I’ve always known from the start it was going to be something with animals that I’d end up doing. I always wanted to be a veterinarian. I’m now going to school to be a veterinarian assistant and I’m in this position now, so I definitely would not be surprised.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Be patient with the animals. I try to put myself in their shoes whenever they come in, whether it’s an owner surrender, stray or whatever the situation may be. I would be terrified, I would be lashing out, I would be doing everything they’d be doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.