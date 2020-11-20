All-Starz Barbershop owner Willie Arthur Taylor has been in the barbershop industry for 20 years, opening the first All-Starz location in Knob Noster in 2014 and opening the Warrensburg location in 2017.
Taylor can be found cutting his clients’ hair on occasions in Warrensburg, but he spends most of his time at the Knob Noster location.
Taylor said he likes his barbershop to have a welcoming atmosphere for all customers to come in and take some time to relax and enjoy themselves.
“Haircuts today are not like haircuts 25-30 years ago,” Taylor said. “Haircuts today are soothing, relaxing and a man’s way of getting away, tuning the world out and focusing on the moment which is getting that haircut, getting cleaned up, getting a shave, decompressing from the day or going into work to face the day.”
Taylor is a native of Boguechitto, Alabama, a town about 20 miles from Selma, Alabama.
What would surprise most people to learn about your job?
"Healthwise, it’s not the best job to be in. You’re standing on your feet all day, your arms are elevated all day. You have to be dedicated. People don’t realize that 10 years into the game, you get all kinds of aches.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“A lot of people ask me what I do. When I tell them I’m a barber, it shocks the people that don’t know me. The people that do know me know I’ve been cutting hair 20 plus years. I’ve been a barber ever since I was young. For the most part, people ask how long I’ve been doing it. They can see the passion that I have for doing it and they ask questions like, ‘What made you choose this profession?’ or, ‘How do you feel after doing this 20 plus years?’”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Finding good help, finding guys that want to be here and dedicate themselves to being here on time, standing at work all day. Dedication is hard to find nowadays.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Helping people from both sides of the spectrum. When barbers come here, most of the time they’re hungry. They have their mind set on cutting hair, on bills, on getting ahead and on turning those clippers on, cutting some hair and making money. But once they get here, they see there’s much more than cutting hair and making money. It’s like you’re teaching them something, you’re showing them something. That’s been very rewarding: Helping barbers see things they haven’t seen about themselves in a long time and discover themselves whether or not they stay here for the remainder of their time after they start. Most of the barbers I have did start with me. I promote barbers learning, growing and going out there and doing it. If you want to go out there and do it, that’s fine. There’s always a platform here and this platform is open to anyone. That’s what I explain to them: I don’t take it to heart when you leave and you decide to go somewhere else and soar your wings. What I take to heart is the manner in which you leave and that’s what means the most to me. My biggest drive is seeing those guys come on board and hone their craft. On the other side of the house, seeing the smiles we put on the kids’ faces and adults’ faces.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“That’s crazy, I just posted a picture of myself 18 years ago when I was 18. I know my 18-year-old self would be very proud of who I am. My 10-year-old self would definitely be proud. At that time I was afforded the opportunity to position myself around some really good mentors. I didn’t have a father growing up, so I chose to go out and seek fatherhood and that companionship as a father from others. I found a few guys in the community who were really good mentors. Even to this day, I have to give them credit for the guidance that they gave me because I was almost one decision away from going in the opposite way of where I am today.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Work hard, persevere, get through the rough times. There are going to be some hard days. When you start a business for yourself and you start serving people, it’s a hard job. A restaurant job is really hard and when you start serving people, it’s almost as hard as being a restaurant owner. Your quality of work, your work ethic, you want that to make people come in and it will. But you have to be resilient and you have to wait, you have to grind and be dedicated. We should have a mindset of what you put in is what you get out of it.”
