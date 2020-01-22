WARRENSBURG — The sandwich restaurant chain Schlotzsky's is aiming to open its Warrensburg location at 335 E. Russell Avenue in spring 2020, J.W. Franklin Co. Chairman Jerry Franklin, property owner, said on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Franklin said the time it took for his tenant to receive its equipment, about eight months, resulted in Schlotzsky's decision to push the opening date to spring.
Franklin also said the Schlotzsky's franchise doesn't open new locations between the months of December and February, which also factors into the spring opening date.
Franklin said this is a common practice for franchises, citing retail chains avoiding opening new locations during major holiday months as examples.
