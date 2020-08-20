Warrensburg receives two awards during MMSC's Evening of Excellence Virtual Ceremony

WARRENSBURG — Missouri Main Street Connection gave two awards to Warrensburg during the Evening of Excellence Virtual Ceremony July 30.
Outstanding Development Project was awarded to Warrensburg and The Market, located at 202 N. Holden St., and University of Central Missouri was presented with the Premier Partner Award.
Warrensburg Main Street hosted a watch party for the virtual ceremony at Heroes Restaurant and Pub.
Missouri Main Street Connection presented the annual ceremony on Facebook Live.
The virtual ceremony honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that have completed exemplary revitalization work.
Competitive nominations were submitted for projects, activities and individuals in 15 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts in downtown revitalization.
The Market in Warrensburg - Outstanding Development Project
In 2018, local real estate agents Brian and Julie Ryberg acquired a property that was a former tanning salon with an upstairs apartment that was in very poor condition.
They focused on the building structure, façade and ground level during the first phase.
The building needed roof repairs, brick repair, a HVAC system and new windows.
The first phase was complete with new floors, repaired walls, new updated light fixtures and paint.
The renovations, repairs and upgrades cost $17,000 and were completed in three months which allowed the tenant to move in quickly.
The new tenant, a downtown ice cream shop called The Market, moved from a location with 720 square feet to their new space with 2,000 square feet.
They added three staff members to their business and saw an increase in business by 30% after three months in their new location.
The second story apartment was renovated changing the layout from a one-bedroom to a two-bedroom.
In addition to the plumbing, electrical and other renovations, they also removed 6.2 tons of lathe and plaster.
The total cost of renovating the second-story apartment was $57,000.
Previously the apartment rented for $450 a month and now, furnished, is bringing $1,000 per month.
MMSC stated Brian and Julie Ryberg took a tired building in downtown Warrensburg and put new life and energy into the space.
University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg - Premier Partner Award
In 2019, UCM Alumni Foundation staff reached out to Warrensburg Main Street to strategize ways to strengthen their long standing partnership.
By strengthening their partnership, Warrensburg Main Street has been able to receive funding, volunteers, events and the ability to highlight its downtown businesses and business owners.
Warrensburg Main Street has provided two downtown business owners as guest speakers at the UCM Big Idea Speaker Series.
The partnership also led to a group of Event Management students developing a photo contest hosted at the first Art Walk in 2020.
UCM also created an Integrated Business Experience (IBE) project.
Students were placed into a team to create a business selling a product of their choice.
They then paired with a non-profit organization and profits were then donated to that nonprofit.
They began a business, EZ Straws, selling reusable straws around campus and partnered with a downtown coffee shop to sell the product in store.
The students presented Warrensburg Main Street with a check for more than $4,000 from their small business efforts.
Warrensburg Main Street plans to add a UCM student to their board and hired a student intern for the Farmers Market this summer.
Future projects include an advertising class working on comprehensive marketing products for the Farmers Market, a website building class to revise the Burg Fest festival website, and a history class to archive and compile the organization’s history.
For more information on these awards, contact Warrensburg Main Street Executive Director Jill Purvis at (660) 429-3988 or director@warrensburgmainstreet.org.
