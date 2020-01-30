Warrensburg prepares for a party 50 years in the making

WARRENSBURG — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off during the NFL Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, and Warrensburg businesses are ready to provide everything needed to celebrate Kansas City’s first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.
Warrensburg businesses are offering watch parties, food and drink specials, desserts, decorations and clothing for Sunday’s game.
Restaurants/Pubs
A number of Warrensburg restaurants are offering food and drink specials made available during their watch parties on Sunday.
Fitter’s Restaurant and Pub, located at 131 W. Pine St., is hosting a watch party beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The party will include a raffle for giveaways.
Some of the prizes include koozies and t-shirts.
The restaurant will also have deals on food.
Fitter’s will not be taking reservations for the event.
Heroes Restaurant and Pub, located at 107 W. Pine St., is also hosting a watch party at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
During the watch party, customers will be able to take part in drink specials and a buffet.
Jaymie Lewis, Heroes Restaurant and Pub office assistant, said the restaurant previously offered customers tailgate buffets during the Chiefs playoff games, but the buffet on Sunday will be much bigger.
An additional television was even bought to place in the restaurant to make sure customers can watch the game from just about anywhere during the watch party.
Old Barney’s, located at 112 Hout St., will be hosting a watch party at 4 p.m. on Sunday as well.
Old Barney’s will be offering food and drink specials and will also provide giveaways to attendees.
Desserts
118 Cakery, located at 118 West Pine St., offered customers Kansas City Chiefs-themed desserts such as cakes and cupcakes.
118 Cakery Head Pastry Chef Kathleen Stockton said the two-layered cake with filling, carved into the shape of an arrowhead with a KC logo on top, serves 15 to 20 people.
Stockton said in addition to the specialty orders, a few additional cakes were prepared to make available in the storefront.
Stockton said the process for creating the cake begins with baking both layers, stacking them with a layer of buttercream spread in between, crumb coating it, refrigerating it to become more solid, hand carving out the arrowhead shape, covering it with buttercream, smoothing it and decorating it.
From baking, to cooling, to decorating, Stockton said these cakes take about a full day to complete from start to finish.
118 Cakery is also offering colored buttercream cupcakes with both Chiefs and 49ers team colors.
Clothing
Wired Graphics, a custom t-shirt store located at 417 N. Maguire St. Suite E, had various Kansas City football t-shirt designs and color palettes available for customers to order before Super Bowl Sunday.
Wired Graphics Manager Shannon Schroeder said a contest was on the Wired Graphics Facebook page and a free t-shirt with their choice of a Kansas City football design was given away as a prize.
To enter, one had to like the post, tag someone in the comments and like the page.
Schroeder said a winner was chosen at random by an online random choice generator and then contacted via private Facebook message to get sizing information on Jan. 15 to ship it to the winner before game day.
Decorations
Awesome Blossoms, located at 212 N. Holden St., is selling a variety of Chiefs and Super Bowl related merchandise to decorate for the Super Bowl watch party.
Awesome Blossoms has floral arrangements made up of red and yellow flowers, foam footballs, Chiefs stickers and football bow ties.
Additionally, the florist is selling football-shaped balloons with the Super Bowl LIV or Chiefs logo on them.
The store sold a large number of their football-themed balloons and nearly ran out before making an additional order.
