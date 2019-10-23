WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street Inc. welcomed Jill Purvis back to its organization as executive director in April of this year.
The organization’s previous event coordinator and assistant director, Amber Bradbury, accepted a new position during this time, giving the opportunity for Darci Cowan to step into an interim event coordinator position.
As Purvis and Cowan moved forward, it was decided that Warrensburg Main Street could benefit from having an event coordinator position as well as a content creator or marketing position.
With Cowan having a background in graphic design, graduating from University of Central Missouri in 2014 and working with the Higginsville Advance, freelance design and marketing for Old Drum Coffeehouse & Bakery, she will step into the content creator position.
In early summer, the organization started the search for a new event coordinator.
After several rounds of interviews, Jamie DeBacker, long-time Warrensburg resident and UCM alum, was hired for the event coordinator position in June of 2019.
This transition was smooth for DeBacker as she is a local, has a background in business and has been involved with Warrensburg Main Street throughout the years.
DeBacker was born and raised in Warrensburg, and as the daughter of a downtown business owner, she is familiar with the importance to support local businesses and projects.
She watched her mother grow into a successful business woman which later inspired DeBacker to pursue a degree in business administration.
She attended UCM and graduated with her BSBA in 2016.
Throughout her college experience, she focused on working with her sorority, admissions and homecoming committee where her passion for planning evolved.
After DeBacker graduated, she moved to the St. Louis area to complete a wedding internship where she loved the hands-on experience and learned new skills important to event planning.
After completing her internship, she decided she wanted to be closer to her hometown and direct her passion towards helping others.
With an entirely new staff, the organization wanted to ensure that everyone attend training provided by Missouri Main Street.
The staff, along with several volunteers, attended the Missouri Main Street Connection Conference in July.
During the three-day conference, the group attended training sessions and discussions on how to improve and implement the existing four-point approach that Warrensburg Main Street follows.
The group also gained valuable information on design techniques to improve downtown atmosphere, how to share the history of our downtown and what the future holds for downtown Main Street cities like our own.
For more information about Warrensburg Main Street’s team, visit warrensburgmainstreet.org/who-we-are or visit the office at 125C N. Holden St.
