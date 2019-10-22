Warrensburg Main Street recognizes Andrew J. Gelbach PC with You Swept Us Away award

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Main Street Design Committee recognized Andrew J. Gelbach PC on Oct. 9 with the You Swept Us Away award for the third quarter of 2019.
Andrew J. Gelbach PC is located at 109 E. Market St. in downtown Warrensburg.
The You Swept Us Away award has been used since 2009 to recognize downtown businesses for their efforts in presenting clean, warm and welcoming storefronts to the public.
The Warrensburg Main Street Design Committee is comprised of representatives from local businesses and community members.
The design committee gives the You Swept Us Away award on a quarterly basis to a deserving business in downtown.
The Warrensburg Main Street Design Committee presented the award to Gelbach for their renovation of their conference center, located across from their offices at 106 E. Market St.
The building is now a modern-styled open space that large groups of Gelbach's lawyers and co-workers can make use of.
The building has a large steel door and glass walls on the inside, which Warrensburg Main Street described as "aesthetically pleasing."
Warrensburg Main Street stated the remodeling of this building exhibits everything the You Swept Us Away award represents for downtown.
The Warrensburg Main Street Design Committee seeks to shape the physical image of downtown as a place that is attractive to shoppers, investors, business owners and visitors by promoting awareness of the historic preservation issue, creating attractive and usable public space, directing design related to building maintenance and rehabilitating and maintaining the community.
For more information, contact Warrensburg Main Street by phone at (660) 429-3988 or through email at wburgmainstreet@gmail.com.
