WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
“We are thrilled to receive our accreditation again this year, we work very hard to support our small businesses downtown, provide fun family events in our community and work toward creating a downtown that people can enjoy," Warrensburg Main Street Executive Director Jill Purvis said. "We are proud to be one of only seven accredited Main Street communities in the state of Missouri."
In 2019, Warrensburg Main Street hired a new executive director and events coordinator, more than $230,000 in public improvements and more than $780,000 in private improvements in the downtown district were brought in, and more than 2,5000 volunteer hours were logged for and from the organization.
Warrensburg Main Street’s performance is evaluated by Missouri Main Street Connection, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 performance standards.
Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” National Main Street Center President/CEO Patrice Frey said. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”
In 2019, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated; 6,466 net new businesses were opened; 32,316 net new were jobs created; and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.
To find out more information about Warrensburg Main Street, visit warrensburgmainstreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.