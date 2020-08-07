WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street met its fundraising goal despite obstacles caused by COVID-19 at the 2020 Piccadilly Fiesta July 23 at Milestones Barn.
WMS Executive Director Jill Purvis said there were about 87 attendees at the event.
WMS was in the process of selling tickets to the event when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so those who had already bought their tickets were given the opportunity to receive a refund, give the ticket to a friend or donate it back to WMS.
Purvis said a number of steps were taken to decrease the chance of COVID-19 spread with the first being decreasing the capacity from the planned 250 attendees to 100 attendees.
The number of volunteers working at the event was also decreased.
Purvis said attendees were encouraged to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking at their tables.
Attendees were also encouraged to remain in their table groups, which were made up of those they are in regular contact with such as co-workers, family members and friends.
In addition to the food and drinks provided, there was also a live auction and prize raffle.
Live auction items donated to WMS for the event included an extended weekend at a donor's lake condominium, a party package for Kansas City Royals games in summer 2021 and a gourmet dinner prepared by two local donors.
"Piccadilly is one of our major fundraisers for the year and although we obviously weren't able to raise the same amount of money we normally raise due to the lower number of attendees, we were able to hit our goal of raising over $15,000," Purvis said. "We are very happy with that. The community is very generous and always supports Warrensburg Main Street."
Purvis said the money raised at the Piccadilly Fiesta and other WMS fundraisers helps fund free events in downtown Warrensburg such as the First Friday Art Walk, Downtown Trick or Treat and Fourth of July Parade.
