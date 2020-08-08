WARRENSBURG — In April 2020, Warrensburg Main Street applied for a Community Possible Grant through U.S Bank.
The grant is designed to help organizations that help small businesses.
U.S Bank states that a strong small business environment ensures the prosperity of communities.
During the application process, WMS decided to apply for funds that would be used for small business grants due to COVID-19 disruption.
When filling out the grant application, WMS requested funding to set up small business grants that would help businesses in the downtown district with expenses paid out while the stay-at-home order was issued and many businesses had little to no income.
The request was submitted and WMS was notified in June that they had been awarded $1,500 to put toward small business recovery grants for downtown businesses.
After receiving notification of the grant, the Warrensburg Main Street Board decided to match the funds in order to help more businesses in the downtown.
After a month of applications, 11 small business grants were awarded to various businesses and organizations in the downtown districts.
Funds were used to help pay for rent, utilities, internet, online sales platforms and marketing expenses.
”We are so thankful for our local U.S Bank and their support of our downtown and the entire community," Executive Director of Warrensburg Main Street Jill Purvis said. "We encourage the entire community to continue to support our local downtown businesses and shop small whenever possible.”
For more information about Warrensburg Main Street, contact by phone at (660) 429-3988 or through email: info@warrensburgmainstreet.org.
