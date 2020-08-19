WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Farmers’ Market has made new developments for the remainder of the 2020 season including the implementation of the Wednesday market, seasonal extension of the Saturday markets and additional events for the remainder of the season.
The market will continue to run every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, located at Johnson County Courthouse square.
In addition to Saturday’s, the Farmers’ Market now runs from 4 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
The market is located in the parking lot at the corner of Pine and Washington streets.
The selection of local goods includes vegetables, fruit, meats, eggs, baked treats, and crafts.
Warrensburg Main Street invites those with excess produce or plants growing in a garden to come sell homegrown items at the Wednesday market for a reduced price.
Applications can be found through Warrensburg Main Street’s website.
The Farmers’ Market will also be extending the Saturday markets until the end of October.
With the last market falling on Oct. 31, the Farmers' Market will celebrate a Halloween themed event.
The Farmers’ Market will also be hosting Doggy Day on Aug. 29, welcoming attendees to bring their pets for a walk.
For this themed event, the market will have pet treats, toys and accessories available to browse through.
Customer Appreciation Day will take place on Sept. 5 to say thank you to the community for all the support as the market continues to work through uncertain times.
Warrensburg Main Street said that to express gratitude for its customers, the market will be giving away a bountiful bag filled with market goodies to one individual.
Warrensburg Main Street will also express its gratitude for market vendors on Sept. 19 for Vendor Appreciation Day.
To stay updated on this season’s events, visit the Warrensburg Farmers' Market Facebook page or sign up for text alerts to learn more about Farmers’ Market events.
For questions regarding the Farmers’ Market, contact the Main Street office at (660) 429-3988.
Additional information about the market can be found on its Facebook page at Warrensburg Farmers’ Market or on its website at warrensburgmainstreet.org.
