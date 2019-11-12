Warrensburg Collision's Ryan Seever awarded 2019 Shop Worker of the Year

WARRENSBURG — Ryan Seever, a body technician at Warrensburg Collision in Warrensburg, was recently named Shop Worker of the Year by FenderBender Magazine, a leading monthly business-to-business magazine for collision repair.
He was awarded a plaque in front of hundreds of his peers and colleagues Oct. 1 at the annual FenderBender Management Conference in Minneapolis.
“Ryan has the discipline to tirelessly make things better and strive for excellence every day,” Casey Lund, owner of Warrensburg Collision, said. “He rose to the top early on and became a leader by example.”
A press release from Warrensburg Collision states Seever is a steel structural technician who emphasizes lean business practices in order to foster progressive workplace habits that drives business forward.
“I love to continuously improve myself and here at Warrensburg Collision, we practice the 2-Second Lean approach," Seever said. “That means we all meet in the shop every morning to discuss ways in which we can continuously improve our process. Sometimes we make big changes and sometimes we make small changes, but we are always making changes that move us in a more efficient and productive direction.”
The release states his habits of constant improvement have paid off, reducing cycle time – a key component in shop revenue – from 10 days to about six and a half.
He also continues to train, achieving I-CAR Platinum Level 3 certifications (industry-leading techniques and recognition) in multiple categories.
His instructional YouTube videos have become an industry sensation and have garnered more than 90,000 views.
“We want to celebrate his well-deserved recognition,” Lund said. “He’s great at fixing cars, but few people can do what he does. We ask more of Ryan and our team, but we also want to give them more and with challenge comes opportunity. We’re trying to make money but we’re also trying to fulfill our vocations, foster an environment where we’re respected and in that we have made a difference in our community, in ourselves and in the lives of those around us. Ryan does that every day.”
The release states that in his free time, Ryan enjoys spending time with his wife Kayla, his son Cannen and daughter Bella.
