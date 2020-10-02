Warrensburg Chamber hosts Paint the Town Red 2020 window contest

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce hosted a window painting contest in September to help welcome University of Central Missouri students and their families to Warrensburg.
Business owners were asked to paint their windows with red and black paint, Mo the Mule and other UCM symbols.
Winners would receive a certificate and social media marketing.
Fifteen businesses registered to participate for the 2020 contest and their photos were posted on the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page in an album titled, “Paint the Town Red 2020."
The community was then asked to “Like” their favorite windows on Facebook to determine the winners.
Votes were counted at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
Coming in third place was Old Drum Coffeehouse & Bakery, second place was Awesome Blossoms, and first place went to Boss Body Fitness.
For more information about this event, contact Amanda Flues at (660) 747-3168 or aflues@warrensburg.org.
