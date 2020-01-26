The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Missouri's unemployment rate came in at 3.3 percent in December and the state finished the year having added 20,000 jobs to the economy.
Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate saw near record lows through the summer and fall of 2019, edging as low as 3.1 percent, but held steady at 3.3 percent for six months out of the year.
December marks the 41st consecutive month in which Missouri’s rate has been lower than the corresponding U.S. rate, currently at 3.5 percent.
For more information on December's jobs report, visit meric.mo.gov/media/pdf/unemployment-rate-and-industry-file-pdf.
