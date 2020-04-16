Employment in Missouri decreased by 20,900 jobs over the month and 12-month employment growth was lower than the March 2019 figure.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, up by one percentage point from the February rate of 3.5 percent.
The full impact of COVID-19 is not reflected in the March labor market data, but is expected to be reflected in the April jobs report.
