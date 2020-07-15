U.S. Bank donates $3,000 to Johnson County Economic Development Corporation

WARRENSBURG — MaryBeth Harper, U.S. Bank business banking relationship manager, presented a $3,000 check to Johnson County Economic Development Corporation President Drew Lewis in support of JCEDC’s mission.
“We support JCEDC and its volunteers for all their efforts to improve the economic well-being of our bank customers and their families in the Johnson County area," Harper said. "U.S. Bank has been a financial partner in economic development for the region for more than 11 consecutive years. This foundation of support has enabled both organizations to continue to achieve mutually benefiting economic goals."
With more than 60 volunteers and partners, JCEDC affects business development, placemaking, entrepreneurship, talent development and regionalism and in doing so promotes the economic health of Johnson County, Central Missouri region and the state of Missouri.
“Economic development impacts not only opportunities to work, but all aspects of life in our region," Lewis said. "The financial support from U.S. Bank allows JCEDC to assist and serve Johnson County communities, business and industry, and individuals.”
U.S. Bank contributes to the strength and health of the communities through the U.S. Bank Foundation and Corporate Giving.
Total annual funding for both programs reached $60 million in 2019.
