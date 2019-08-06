HIGGINSVILLE — Trinity Technology Group, an expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) manufacturer located in Higginsville, announced an investment of $7.25 million to expand their existing 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, adding 20 new jobs with an average wage of $43,500.
ePTFE, a synthetic material consisting of billions of small pores with numerous applications, can be used to make lightweight, waterproof and breathable textiles, medical and automotive filtration devices, and other flexible porous products. TTG's ePTFE membrane films are utilized in various products that protect from moisture, wind, chemicals, and blood-borne pathogens.
Assistance through the state's Missouri Works program made the project possible. Partners that worked on the project include the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the city of Higginsville.
