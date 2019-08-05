SEDALIA — State and community leaders gathered in Sedalia last month to announce the launch of TMS International’s new facility. TMS International is the leading provider of onsite, industrial steel mill services for steelmakers around the country. Their new facility will be co-located with Nucor Steel Sedalia’s rebar mill, which is currently under construction.
TMS International will hire approximately 15 new employees and make a significant investment to construct its new facility in Sedalia. These new positions include heavy equipment operators, mechanics and management personnel. For more information, job seekers can visit www.tmsinternational.com.
In late 2017, Nucor announced their plans to build a new $250 million rebar mini-mill in Sedalia. Nucor’s new facility serves as the anchor tenant in the new Sedalia Rail Industrial Park, with an expected completion date in the fall of 2019. TMS International will be the second tenant in the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.