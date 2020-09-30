WARRENSBURG — On Monday, Oct. 5, Swisher Branded Products will participate in the fourth annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.
“Over the past four years, President Trump has proudly championed products made right here in the USA,” Special Assistant to the President John Horstman said. “Now more than ever, it is vital to support and promote American businesses, American workers and American-made products. The president is looking forward to welcoming these great patriots to the White House.”
Businesses from each of the 50 states have been invited to display their American-made products at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Swisher Branded Products plans to showcase their Swisher Brand Outdoor Power Equipment, ESP Branded Safe Rooms/Tornado/Storm Shelters, Swisher Branded Agricultural Products, new for 2021 Huckleberry’s Hammers and The LogOX Brand Products during the event.
