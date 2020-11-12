Two new businesses have opened in Warrensburg over the last few weeks.
Swisher Factory Outlet
Swisher Acquisition opened its new storefront, Swisher Factory Outlet, on Oct. 28.
SFO manager Becky McIndoo said the reason for opening the local storefront was due to an increase in walk-in customers to Swisher Acquisition and an increase in local demand for mechanical parts as well as finished goods.
Swisher Acquisition President/CEO Elton Allen added that the storefront also allows Swisher Acquisition to have a location to display the equipment currently being manufactured at the factory.
The products offered at SFO are manufactured at Swisher Acquisition and include replacement parts, mowers, spreaders, trail cutters, ATV/UTV accessories, Huckleberry’s Hammer and LogOX.
McIndoo has been a Swisher employee for 13 years.
She started out in Swisher Acquisition’s research and development department, transferred to customer service and held the position of customer service manager before assuming the role of SFO manager.
While SFO had its soft opening in October, it is planning to host a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand opening in December and will be offering a number of sales on its products during that time.
SFO and Swisher Acquisition are separate entities from Swisher’s located at 907 N. Simpson Drive, Warrensburg.
Allen said while Swisher’s was started by a member of the Swisher family, their businesses are actually separate.
Allen added that with Swisher Acquisition being a manufacturer and Swisher’s being a retail store, Swisher Acquisition has sold some of its products to Swisher’s in the past.
Allen went on to say that while SFO and Swisher’s are both retail stores, he believes there will be no direct competition between the two as Swisher’s carries products different from Swisher Acquisition’s finished products available at SFO.
Casey’s
Casey’s opened a new location on Maguire Street in Warrensburg on Nov. 5.
The Casey’s located on 1118 S. Ridgeview Drive, Warrensburg, closed the same day the new location opened.
Casey’s manager Nick Boston said the staff from the South Ridgeview Drive location moved to the Maguire Street location.
Boston added that a number of new staff members were hired to accommodate the new location’s staffing needs.
