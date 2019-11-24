WARRENSBURG — After helping feed and care for the individuals at RISE Community Services for five years, RISE Cafe Kitchen Manager Jenna Adkisson handed the position over to Sheyla Corcoran.
RISE Cafe hosted a party to celebrate Adkisson’s five years of service and welcome Corcoran to her new position on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Many members of RISE were sad to see Adkisson go, but were able to thank Adkisson at the party for everything she had done for them during her time there, often going above and beyond to make sure they had a meal to eat every day.
“My experience at RISE has been amazing,” Adkisson said. “I’ve made a lot of new friends, I’ve learned and grown not only as an individual, but as a cook and a manager of people.”
As Corcoran takes over as kitchen manager, she said she looks forward to building a similar relationship with those at RISE.
“I hope to encourage the lives of the individuals that come here everyday, both those who eat and those that help us in the kitchen,” Corcoran said. “I want to be a support for them and like Jenna said, grow as an individual and be the best manager I can be.”
For Adkisson, she said being able to interact will all of the individuals at RISE has been the most satisfying part of her job.
“They’re inspiring,” Adkisson said. “You walk into the room and they make you feel like a movie star. We love lifting each other up, we love teaching each other new things and we love the family community we have here at RISE.”
As the kitchen manager of RISE Cafe, Corcoran will ensure lunches are made for the community center everyday, run the cafe during its open hours of 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and provide catering services throughout community, including several monthly meetings for civic and bridge groups.
“It’s a busy place,” Adkisson said.
Despite the number of responsibilities the position entails, Adkisson said she believes Corcoran will have no problems taking over.
“I think Sheyla is going to be a great fit,” Adkisson said. “I’ve gotten to know her over the past few weeks and I think she has the right personality and right disposition to be an asset with our individuals. She’s a great cook as well.”
While Adkisson said it would be hard to say good bye to a place she enjoyed so much, knowing Corcoran will take over has made it easier for her.
“It’s bittersweet,” Adkisson said. “RISE has been my home now for five years and I felt like the kitchen belonged to me, on some level. But the transition has been great because Sheyla has made it great. I encourage her to start thinking about the kitchen as her space and her new home. It’s been easy to let go to someone who I believe is going to be an amazing asset to RISE.”
Corcoran agreed that the transition went well, praising Adkisson for helping her learn the ins and outs of the position.
“It was an incredibly easy transition for me, coming in and having Jenna work with me and show me the ropes,” Corcoran said.
Adkisson also expressed that she would miss her co-workers such as Paige Fleming, a member of the RISE kitchen staff.
“I’ve enjoyed working with Paige everyday, she’s been my right-hand gal for five years now and we’ve gotten to know each other quite well,” Adkisson said. “I’m going to miss her and I think she’ll be a good helpmate to Sheyla.”
Adkisson’s decision to leave the position came down to a number of reasons, including the fact that the majority of her family lives in Oklahoma.
“I knew at some point I would go back,” Adkisson said. “It’s time for me to go home.”
As for why Corcoran applied as RISE Cafe kitchen manager, she said one of the reasons was that she wanted to work for an organization she admires.
“I really admire the organization as a whole, it’s a great service,” Corcoran said. “I wanted to find a job with an organization that I could be proud to be involved with.”
