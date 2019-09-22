Reynolds retires after 36 years of operating home daycare

A surprise celebration took place Sunday, Sept. 15, for Florence Reynolds.
Reynolds retired this fall after 36 years of successfully operating a daycare out of her home.
All the children she cared for called her Floie.
A big percentage of the children she cared for started in her daycare when they were only weeks old and stayed with her until they began school, and some came for after-school care.
They were asked to write their best memories with Floie and the majority complimented her on her home cooked meals, especially the chicken and dumplings.
The party was held at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg.
Approximately 40 of the past cared for children attended with parents and grandparents.
Ages of her daycare children that attended the party ranged from 18 months old to 36 years old.
