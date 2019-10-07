Public health nurse Ronda Davis receives state award for public health excellence

WARRENSBURG — The Missouri Council for Public Health Nursing awarded its Public Health Leadership Nursing award to Ronda Davis, a registered nurse who serves as public health coordinator for Johnson County Community Health Services, at the annual Missouri Public Health Conference meeting this year.
The award recognizes a Missouri public health nurse who exemplifies excellence in public health nursing practice.
Davis has served as a public health nurse for JCCHS for 15 years and was promoted to management of the department in 2016.
“I am honored to be nominated and to receive this award. I really do love what I do and know that it has an impact on the lives of those in our community,” Davis said.
“Ronda is a true asset to our agency and to our community," Anthony Arton, administrator for Johnson County Community Health Services, said. "She is a knowledge source expert when it comes to communicable diseases, public health practices and is an advocate for policy change that improves the lives of our resident’s health."
Among the public health services offered at JCCHS are immunizations, health screenings, STD testing and treatment, pregnancy testing, CPR and First Aid classes, animal bite and communicable disease monitoring.
For more information, visit johnsoncountyhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.