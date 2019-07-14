OATS Transit will be rolling out new procedures designed to make scheduling trips and dispatching buses.
Beginning on Tuesday, July 23, anyone needing to schedule a ride will need to call the OATS Transit Sedalia Office to schedule a trip. Individuals in Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, St. Clair, Saline and Vernon counties can call the local office at (660) 827-2611 or (800)276-6287 to schedule a ride. Rides must be scheduled in advance.
The goal is to increase productivity, improve efficiencies in service, handle more riders with better routing of buses, and provide better reporting mechanisms the Missouri-based transportation provider added in a press release.
"We will forever be grateful to all of our volunteers who took the time to ensure local residents had a ride and our buses were full," Dorothy Yeager, OATS Transit Executive Director, said in a press release. "As we move forward with our new dispatching and scheduling procedure, the need for volunteers will continue, just in a different capacity. They have been an integral part of our history and ensuring their local community knows about our services.”
