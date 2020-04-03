COLUMBIA — OATS Transit announced it has not set a date to return to normal operations.
In a press release, OATS Transit stated it will return to its normal operations when it is deemed safe, as determined by government officials and the Center for Disease Control.
On March 20, OATS Transit originally stated it would only provide essential service transportation from March 23 through at least Monday, April 6.
OATS Transit also stated its number one priority is making sure its drivers and riders are safe and stay healthy before returning to regular service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.