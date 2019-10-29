OATS Transit receives grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks

SEDALIA — OATS Transit, a Missouri-based nonprofit transportation provider, announced on Wednesday, Oct. 23, it received a $5,000 grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks - Truman Lake Affiliate Grantmaking Program.
The grant award was presented at the fall meeting in Clinton.
Ryan Cook, from the foundation, presented OATS Transit driver Donna Chism with the check.
These grant funds will be used toward the local match on a new Ford Transit bus in Henry County.
OATS Transit provides transportation for work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors and rural residents of any age.
Oats Transit said its transportation programs are vital to the Missouri economy and helping local residents live independently in their own communities.
“We are grateful that organizations like the Community Foundation of the Ozarks are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve,” Executive Director of OATS Transit Dorothy Yeager said. “Without the support from the foundation, these purchases would not be possible."
For more information about OATS Transit, visit oatstransit.org or facebook.com/oatstransit.
Area residents wanting to find out more about receiving transportation services should call the OATS Transit regional office at (800) 276-6287.
