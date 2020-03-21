COLUMBIA — As OATS Transit continues to deal with the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the company will only be providing essential service transportation starting Monday, March 23, through at least April 6.
The company states it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly in hopes business can soon return to normal.
Essential service transportation is defined as trips such as dialysis, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and food banks.
“This is a difficult decision and one we are not taking lightly, but it is the right thing to do during this national crisis,” Dorothy Yeager, OATS Transit executive director, said.
Several measures have been put into place to ensure the safety of everyone on board the buses:
- Drivers are doing routine cleaning and disinfecting on the buses throughout the day and cleaning surfaces that riders may come into contact with.
- The amount of people on each bus will be limited to ensure safe distances for riders and drivers.
- Non-essential appointments should be delayed if possible to limit exposure.
- During the COVID-19 crisis, riders should expect drivers to refrain from touching any personal belongings and packages. OATS Transit asks riders to be understanding and prepared for this adjustment to its normal routine.
A number of partnered agencies with OATS Transit have already closed or cut back operations such as nursing homes, senior centers, workshops and day programs.
This has dramatically reduced ridership and helps lessen the spread of germs.
OATS Transit will continue to keep the public updated on its website and social media at oatstransit.org/health and facebook.com/oatstransit.
