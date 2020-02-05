OATS Transit adds new board member

COLUMBIA — Julie Rodgers, of Silex, is the newest member to join the OATS Transit Board of Directors.
She was sworn into office at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Columbia.
Rodgers serves as the executive director of the Lincoln County Economic Development, housed in Troy.
She has been with the Economic Development Council for seven years.
In 2018, she completed her course study in the Certified Economic Developer program, an international credential.
She worked her way up from assistant director and interim director to being appointed as executive director in January.
Rodgers has served on several local non-profit boards, including the Salvation Army, School Board and Food Pantry.
She has been instrumental in supporting public transportation in the community due to its importance on economic development.
“Julie has been an avid supporter of transportation in Lincoln County and will bring a fresh perspective to the board,” OATS Transit Executive Director Dorothy Yeager said.
A volunteer Board of Directors has governed OATS Transit since the company started in 1971.
The board is made up of volunteer members from across the state of Missouri.
Headquartered in Columbia, OATS Transit is a not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation for senior citizens, people with disabilities and the rural general public.
The organization serves 87 Missouri counties with a staff of 700 employees.
Last year the company provided more than 1.4 million trips to Missourians.
For more information about OATS Transit, visit oatstransit.org or facebook.com/oatstransit.
