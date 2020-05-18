Murdock Banner Financial Group (MBFG) welcomed Anthony Cowan as its new client service associate.
Cowan joins the firm with a background in crop insurance and small business ownership.
MBFG stated the addition of Cowan to the Client Service Team highlights the team’s future strategic plan to support and service clients at MBFG.
Cowan resides in Warrensburg and holds bachelors of science degrees in psychology and criminal justice with a minor in international studies from the University of Central Missouri.
From a young age Cowan has been interested in the financial industry, in large part, due to his father teaching him how important it is to pass on a legacy to future generations.
“Anthony’s enthusiasm, curiosity and business savvy are welcomed attributes to our team. He asks the right questions and is great at putting all the pieces together to assist clients,” Client Service Associate Seth Petsch said.
MBFG may be reached at (660) 747-3522, via email at murdock.banner@ceteraadvisors.com.n Facebook or LinkedIn.
