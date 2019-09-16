Murdock Banner Financial Group welcomes new Client Service Associate Katelyn Minks

WARRENSBURG — Murdock Banner Financial Group, a nationally recognized financial planning firm, welcomes Katelyn Minks as its new client service associate.
Minks joins the firm with more than six years of professional experience in office administration and early childhood education.
Minks resides in Higginsville and holds a bachelor of science degree from Missouri State University.
After working in early childhood education for more than six years, Minks said she wanted to start a career in the private sector.
“Katelyn’s enthusiasm, curiosity and caring heart are welcomed attributes to our team. Patience and ability to learn and teach are very transferable skills critical in how we work with our clients. Katelyn is a natural fit for her new role,” Communications Director Andrea Houseworth said.
