SEDALIA — The Missouri Small Business Development Center (MOSBDC) at State Fair Community College in partnership with Missouri University Extension and Johnson County Economic Development is offering a no-cost webinar with CEOs from some of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The one-hour, online panel discussion will be 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
Registration is required.
“In these unprecedented times, the COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty for small businesses,” Stephen Mukembo with MU Extension said. “Many owners have had to adjust their business model and incorporate innovative ways to connect with their customers and to do business. This webinar is an excellent opportunity to hear how others are doing this.”
CEOs featured on the panel are in industries such as retail, restaurants, drinking establishments, lodging and personal services.
They will share how they have managed challenges and the measures they established to remain resilient.
To sign up, go to sfccmo.edu/the-learning-force/ and select Schedule of Courses link.
For more information, call (660) 530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.
The MOSBDC at SFCC is made possible by a funding partnership through the federal Small Business Administration, the MU Extension and SFCC’s The LearningForce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.