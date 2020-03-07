The Missouri Department of Economic Development reported that employment increased by 9,000 jobs in January while the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.5% over the month.
The unemployment rate had reached a record low of 3% starting in July 2018, before edging up a tenth of a point in November 2018 and again in December 2018.
The rate had remained at 3.2% through April 2019 before decreasing by a tenth of a point in May 2019.
It then began a slow increase, reaching 3.4% in October 2019, where it remained for the remainder of 2019.
Despite the small increase in unemployment rates, this marks the 42nd consecutive month in which Missouri’s rate has been lower than the corresponding U.S. rate (currently 3.6%).
The Missouri rate has been equal to or lower than the U.S. rate for 58 consecutive months.
To read more of January's jobs report, visit ded.mo.gov/content/january-jobs-report-released.
