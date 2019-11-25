Missouri had a per capita income of $47,746 in 2018 nominal dollars, which are unadjusted for inflation, according to a report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Per capita income is figured by dividing the total amount of personal income by the total population.
Five Missouri counties — St. Louis, Platte, St. Charles, Clay and Cole — had higher per capita incomes in 2018 than the state.
In Johnson County, the 2018 per capita income was $36,777, up 3.6% from $35,492 in 2017.
Statewide, the per capita income increased by 4.4% from the previous year, when it was $45,744. The economic research center reports 27 of Missouri’s 115 counties saw their per capita income grow faster than the state average from 2017 to 2018.
Per capita income levels and growth rates tend to be highest around Missouri’s larger metro areas such as St. Louis and Kansas City.
