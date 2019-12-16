JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's minimum wage is set to increase again as part of a voter-approved plan to gradually hike pay.
The minimum wage rate will hit $9.45 an hour beginning Jan. 1, up from the current $8.60 an hour mandated by the state.
Voters in 2018 approved a plan to raise wages for some of the state's lowest-paid workers. The plan requires wages to go up by 85 cents an hour every year until the minimum wage rate hits $12 an hour in 2023.
New minimum wage requirements took effect in 20 states and nearly two dozen cities at the start of 2019, affecting millions of workers. The state wage hikes range from an extra nickel per hour in Alaska to a $1-an-hour bump in Maine, Massachusetts and for California employers with more than 25 workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.