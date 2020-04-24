In an effort to provide resources to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) announced Monday, April 20, it will host Mornings on Main, a free webinar series aimed at equipping businesses and Main Street organizations with necessary tools in this changing economic landscape, every Wednesday.
This free service is open to anyone and the webinar will be made available to view and share afterwards.
Another free resource made available by MMSC during this time is the COVID-19 resource page on MoMainStreet.org and is updated daily with federal information, state resources and community marketing tools.
The resource page also includes funding opportunities through Grant Resource Directory provided by MMSC weekly.
MMSC has also created a Facebook group called “Downtown Chat” to help support communities and individuals by sharing ideas and tools.
“All of the work MMSC is doing during the pandemic aims to help our Main Street communities adapt to the current situation, plan for recovery and bring us together to support Missouri’s historic districts and small businesses,” MMSC State Director Gayla Roten said.
