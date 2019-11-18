The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced the unemployment rate in Missouri remained low and unchanged during the month of October.
Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in October 2019, remaining unchanged from September 2019.
Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3 percent in October 2018.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove influences of predictable seasonal patterns to show how employment and unemployment change monthly.
Missouri has over-the-year job gains across key industries, with employment growing by 35,200 jobs, or 1.2 percent, over the last year.
To view the full October 2019 jobs report, visit meric.mo.gov/media/pdf/unemployment-rate-and-industry-file-pdf.
