Marshalls to open in Warrensburg in 2021

WARRENSBURG — A Marshalls department store will move into the building previously occupied by MC Sports at 354 Hawthorne Boulevard, Warrensburg.
Warrensburg City Manager Harold Stewart said this project has been in the works for a couple years during the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce's State of the City, WMMC, Warrensburg School District and University of Central Missouri virtual conference Wednesday, April 22.
"All the pieces are in place, everything is finalized and that is progressing," Stewart said.
Stewart said the department store was slated to open in fall 2020, but with COVID-19 issues, it is now planned to open in either spring or fall 2021.
"I think that will be a great anchor out there on the north side of town and should bring in a lot of traffic and business that other businesses in the area can benefit from as well," Stewart said.
