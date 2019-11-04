WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg residents are encouraged to start their holiday shopping season by following the Sweet Treat Trail, a holiday promotion featuring businesses throughout the community.
The sixth annual Sweet Treat Trail and Holiday Open Houses is Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9.
Those who visit participating Sweet Treat Trail locations will enjoy something sweet while they shop and browse at local businesses.
Several businesses will also include special offers or other holiday cheer.
Sweet Treat Trail guides will be available on the Warrensburg Main Street website warrensburgmainstreet.org and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce’s website warrensburg.org beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Every participating location will have a special sign in their window informing visitors on their business hours during this festive holiday promotion.
Love What’s Local, Warrensburg Main Street, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and the City of Warrensburg will sponsor the event.
For a complete list of participating businesses, go to the Love What’s Local Facebook page, warrensburgmainstreet.org or warrensburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.