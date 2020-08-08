WARRENSBURG — The Love What’s Local Committee, comprised of City of Warrensburg, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street, announced Monday, Aug. 3, that they are planning for the second annual Clean the Burg community event.
This two-day event taking place Sept. 11 and 12 is to encourage community volunteerism and to beautify Warrensburg.
Residents, families, community groups, businesses, churches and teenagers who need to perform service hours can come up with projects and implement them during Clean the Burg.
The Love What’s Local Committee encourages all participants to wear face coverings and social distance during this event.
“It was wonderful to see what community members were doing last year to clean up our city," Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Communications Coordinator and Love What’s Local Committee Member Amanda Flues said. "I think this is a great way for us to come together and show our love for Warrensburg.”
The Love What’s Local Committee encourages attendees to share photos on social media using #cleantheburg.
For more information on this event, visit warrrensburgmainstreet.org or warrensburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.