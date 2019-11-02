WARRENSBURG — From Nov. 9 through Nov. 11, the Warrensburg Verizon store will host a Veterans Appreciation Event.
Each veteran who attends the event will receive giveaway items and have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military.
Employees will also be on site answering questions about service contracts, identifying qualifying promotions and signing up active service members for military discounts.
More than 500 stores across the country will participate in this event.
Veterans Rock is just one of the four philanthropic initiatives TCC touts.
