Local gyms provide at-home workout routines amid social distancing protocols

WARRENSBURG — In the wake of the worldwide novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the health and safety guidelines that came with it, many businesses are left in difficult positions in which they must adhere to social distancing protocols and determine how/if they can still provide their services to the community.
As a result, workout facilities such as RedHorse Fitness and Boss Body Fitness are finding creative ways to provide their services to citizens practicing social distancing and self-quarantining.
Boss Body Fitness
Boss Body Fitness, located at 405 E. Russell Ave., Warrensburg, is offering its members complimentary daily at-home workouts with no equipment needed for those who don't feel comfortable going to the gym.
The gym is providing its members with videos of its owner, Nicki, taking part in the exercises and providing the number of sets and reps to complete.
A Q&A segment also takes place after the workout is completed to see how everyone did and compare scores they kept track of during their workouts.
Nicki said making the workouts into a game provides an element of competitiveness and keeps people more accountable while working out at home.
Nicki also said members are receiving online nutrition recommendations as well.
Nicki said exercise is important for fighting diseases as it increases endorphins, metabolism, overall health and well-being, making the body more resistant to viruses.
"The best thing you can do is work out to minimize being sedimentary and having a higher risk of other health complications," Nicki said. "It's more important now to exercise and eat healthy than it ever has before."
Nicki said she has always had online clients, programs and demonstrations, but this is the first time that she has had to do it because of a pandemic and her first time doing it for so many people at once.
Boss Body Fitness is currently still open, but only gym members are allowed to enter.
Nicki said it is a private facility and is taking measures to keep its members safe by monitoring how many people come in to keep the number of people in the facility under 10 and enforcing higher cleaning strategies such as requiring each client to carry their own sanitizer bottle and clean their hands before and after working out.
"This has affected a lot of places in different ways and we're lucky to be able to service clients online," Nicki said. "This community is small business ran and I hope it doesn't affect anyone too drastically."
RedHorse Fitness
RedHorse Fitness, located at 3 S.E. 135th Road, Warrensburg, is offering at-home workout routines through the SugarWod app and videos posted to its Facebook and Instagram accounts.
"More than ever, now is the adequate time for everyone to start paying attention to their health," Cecil Brushwood, owner and head coach of RedHorse Fitness, said. "We figured if you can't come to the gym, you might as well do it while you're at home."
Gym coaches such as Brushwood will also be hosting live sessions through Zoom.
Brushwood said the gym is providing these workout routines to gym members and the public for free.
Brushwood also said as your body becomes stronger, it fights infections better.
For that reason, Brushwood said he wants to keep RedHorse Fitness members and the rest of the community active.
Brushwood said RedHorse Fitness was in the process of developing an online fitness program for at-home style training prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
"Given the circumstance and the necessity, we decided it wasn't worth charging people for it right now," Brushwood said. "We want to protect ourselves as well as our members and not let them get complacent."
Brushwood said he hopes to see the citizens of Warrensburg come together and look after their neighborhoods during this outbreak.
