WARRENSBURG — Lifetime Animal Center and Pet Resort owner and senior veterinarian Dr. Chuck Barry took the opportunity to enhance his veterinary knowledge and skills as he attended a thorough continuing education program at the 128th annual Missouri Veterinary Medical Association Convention.
The convention took place Jan. 23 through 26 at Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.
The event featured more than 60 speakers that discussed a wide range of specialized topics.
"Regular continuing education classes help keep our staff sharp and ready to provide cutting edge care and service for the pets in our community," Barry said.
The MVMA Academy requires an annual 30 to 40 hours of continuing education to make sure veterinarians are "equipped with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills necessary to provide the finest healthcare for the community's animals."
According to a release from the MVMA Academy, "Dr. Barry's commitment to professional improvement demonstrates their dedication to providing patients with the best care possible."
Lifetime Animal Center provides services such as veterinary medical care, emergency services, grooming and boarding and is located at 227 S.E. State Route 13, Warrensburg.
The MVMA is Missouri's society for veterinarians and the MVMA Academy is the professional education arm of the organization.
