WARRENSBURG — Lifetime Animal Center began operating from an improved facility in 2019 due in part to Johnson County Enhanced Enterprise Zone tax benefits.
Founded in 1997, Lifetime Animal Center provides a multitude of small animal veterinary services including acupuncture, cold therapy laser, emergency service, grooming and boarding services.
Opening in 2019, the new 5,000-square-foot facility has improved conditions for both patients and staff.
The hospital previously provided services in a crowded 1,200-square-foot building.
The new building contains five exam rooms, a welcome center, a special procedures room and a new staff break room.
Boarding options for dogs include luxury suites that come with a television for your furry friends to watch and a webcam for owners to check in on their pets.
Other features include a doctor’s office, grooming room, traditional pet boarding, secure exercise area, laboratory/pharmacy, a double surgery suite and a comfort room with a separate entrance and exit for grieving pet owners bringing a pet in for euthanasia.
This local expansion project was made possible in part by the Johnson County EEZ tax benefits.
To receive EEZ tax benefits, a qualifying company must invest at least $100,000 and create two new jobs.
The minimum benefit available is 50% tax abatement on new real property tax for 10 years.
“This EEZ program really facilitates growth and expansion for existing businesses," Johnson County EEZ Program Administrator Tracy Brantner said. "Although the zone also allows for new businesses to receive benefits, the EEZ program is a great way to support those existing companies that have already made their home in Johnson County. The extra savings with the EEZ program gives businesses a higher comfort level to expand in the community they are already invested in. We hope to see more businesses take advantage of this opportunity and grow in Johnson County.”
Brantner also serves as the Johnson County Economic Development Corporation executive director.
“We were really happy with the EEZ program and found the JCEDC to be super helpful with the entire process," Chuck Barry, Lifetime Animal Center owner, said. "The program made it easier for us to do an expansion project like this and hire the additional staff needed to make it all work."
For more information about Lifetime Animal Center, visit lifetimeanimalcenter.com.
For more information about Enhanced Enterprise Zone, visit jocoeez.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.