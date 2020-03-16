LEETON — The city of Leeton will celebrate the grand opening of Dollar General, located at 266 S.E. Highway 2 in Leeton, on Saturday, March 21, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to attend.
The new 9,100-square-feet freestanding building offers area residents a new place to shop for everyday goods.
Leeton residents previously had to drive 15 to 20 minutes to get groceries or household goods.
“The City of Leeton is thrilled to welcome Dollar General,” Leeton Mayor Taylor Elwell said. “In addition to new jobs and increased tax revenue, we look forward to our partnership with Dollar General for many years to come. Our community will be stronger because of this store and we’re excited to celebrate with this event.”
The project began a few years ago as the city worked with Johnson County Economic Development Corporation and visited with Dollar General representatives about the possibility of opening a location in Leeton.
That visit spurred initial discussions with landowners Thad and Kelly Fleming as well as the development group Capital Growth Buchalter.
Construction on the new facility began late 2019 and the store officially opened in March 2020.
“JCEDC helped us understand our needs and how to best position the community,” Elwell, who also serves as the JCEDC vice president, said. “The assistance provided by JCEDC, the cooperation of the Fleming family and the strong community interest made this a reality.”
“What makes JCEDC unique is that we recognize economic development success is defined differently by each community, including increased quality of place, tax base and work opportunities,” Tracy Brantner, JCEDC executive director, said. “In Leeton, the community worked to develop a place to be able to shop for necessities, improving their local quality of life. We are so proud to be a part of that on-going team effort.”
“Meeting our customers’ needs is our top priority when choosing store locations,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said. “We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five mile radius, or 10 minute drive. This new location is a great fit for Dollar General.”
For more information on the ribbon cutting event, contact the city of Leeton at (660) 653-4622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.