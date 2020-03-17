LEETON — The city of Leeton has stated the grand opening ceremony of Dollar General in Leeton will be postponed in the interest of public health and safety.
Originally set for Saturday, March 21, the Leeton community was invited to a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of Dollar General in Leeton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.